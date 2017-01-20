Jose Mourinho Admits January Signings Unlikely As He Prefers Summer Market

Jose Mourinho has said the summer will likely be the time Manchester United sign new players and add to their squad.

United now remain unlikely to add to their squad in January, with Mourinho saying: "In some positions we are going to have problems because we do not have so many options.

"We can have a lot of matches in the cup competitions and an accumulation in April and May.

"We are fine," Jose Mourinho tells #MUTV when asked about injuries. "We are in a very good situation." #MUFCpic.twitter.com/6LnAEoC7z0 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 20, 2017

"But I always think the best time is the summer market. I always consider the January market as an emergency one where you can try to resolve some problems, try to give a little boost to the team for the rest of the season but it is not an easy market. I have to admit that.

"We are in a very good situation with injuries. Hopefully until the end of the season we will not have many problems, we survive and can fight for the competitions we are in."