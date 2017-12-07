Jack Wilshere Relieved To End Arsenal Goal Drought

Jack Wilshere expressed relief at scoring his first goal for Arsenal in two-and-a-half years in the Gunners' 6-0 Europa League win over BATE.

The 25-year-old enhanced his first-team credentials with an influential performance in midfield, scoring Arsenal's third goal and providing the assist for Mohamed Elneny to wrap up an emphatic win with their sixth.

The result did not affect Arsenal's position as winners of Europa League Group H, but it condemned BATE to fourth place and an exit from the competition.

When asked whether his goal came as a relief, Wilshere told BT Sport: "Yeah a little bit.

"It was important we enjoyed it. It's one of those games that if you don't give it the right amount of focus you don't enjoy it.

"We've had a good group stage this year. We're happy going into the next round and hopefully we can get some more goals and be happy playing together."