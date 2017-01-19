Gabriel Jesus Will Make Premier League history - Rivaldo

OMNISPORT

Brazil great Rivaldo has backed Gabriel Jesus to make Premier League history at Manchester City after completing his switch from Palmeiras.

City formally presented the 19-year-old on Thursday, having signed him from the Brazilian champions in August, and he could make his debut at the Etihad Stadium this weekend.

136 – Gabriel Jesus scored or assisted a league goal every 136 mins for Palmeiras last term as they won the Brazilian top-flight title. Key. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 19, 2017

The arrival of Jesus could provide City with the boost they need after slipping down to fifth in the table following their 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Everton last time out.

Rivaldo believes the youngster will become an integral part of Pep Guardiola's plans, but has told City fans to give him time to settle into his new surroundings.

"He is a future player," said Rivaldo, who was speaking at Betfair's #MagicOfBarca campaign.

"He is a new player, 19 years old, and he has been playing in England football which is difficult football, not easy, you need to wait a bit to adapt to the cold.

"But he's a player I think will make history in English football, because he's a great player.

"I think the fans need to have a little patience, especially for their age, but from what I've seen him playing in Brazil, he's a great player."