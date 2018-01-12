'Committed' Antonio Conte Will Not Walk Out On Chelsea

Antonio Conte's future may be the subject of much debate, but Chelsea's manager insists he will not walk out on the club.

Despite guiding Chelsea to the Premier League title in his first season at Stamford Bridge, Conte has been repeatedly questioned over his future in recent months, amid continued speculation he could depart before his contract expires in June 2019.

The Italian was asked about Massimiliano Allegri and Luis Enrique being linked with his job on Friday and replied: "Everything is possible."

However, Conte went on to make it clear he is happy in his role and subsequently told reporters there was no chance he would quit Chelsea.

"I am fully committed for Chelsea," he stated.

"I am fully committed in this and I am happy in what I am doing now and what I did in the past. But I am more happy in what I am doing now."

When Conte was pressed further on the matter and asked if there was "no way he would walk away", he simply replied: "No."