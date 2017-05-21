Chelsea break Premier League wins record

OMNISPORT

Chelsea broke the record for Premier League wins in a single season by racking up their 30th victory of the campaign against Sunderland on Sunday.

Antonio Conte's men had already wrapped up the title with a 1-0 win at West Brom on May 12 and equalled the previous marker of 29 - also set by Chelsea in 2004-05 and 2005-06 - by beating Watford on Monday.

And the Blues were given further cause for celebration at their Stamford Bridge trophy presentation after the home side signed off in record-breaking fashion.

Chelsea hold the Premier League record in a single season for:



Most wins (30)

Most points (95)

Most goals (103)

Fewest conceded (15)



🔵🔵🔵 pic.twitter.com/75azXz9tvK — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 21, 2017

Chelsea thrashed Sunderland 5-1 to seal the record as Willian, Eden Hazard, Pedro and a double from Michy Batshuayi saw them respond emphatically to Javier Manquillo's opener for the visitors.

Chelsea lost five matches over the course of the season, with Liverpool the only club not to taste defeat to the new champions.

Everton were on the receiving end of Chelsea's biggest win of the season, losing 5-0 in west London in November.