Arsene Wenger Not Worried Over Alexis Sanchez Future And Says There Is Only One Team In London

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says he is not worried about the speculation linking Alexis Sanchez with Chelsea, joking that there is only one team in London.

Sanchez hinted at a move to Arsenal's city rivals by giving an interview during the international break in which he said he wanted to stay in London and play for a team that aspired to winning titles.

The Chile international is out of contract in 2018 and yet to sign a renewal, with his future uncertain after he was dropped by Wenger earlier this month.

Wenger, however, took Sanchez's comments as an indication he wants to remain with Arsenal and insists his club no longer need to sell their best players like they have had to in the past.

Wenger asked how he interprets Alexis comments: "In a very positive way... there is only one team in London!" — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) March 30, 2017

Asked how he interpreted the interview, Wenger said: "In a very positive way. There is only one team in London, so he is happy!

"Yes I understand that [other interpretations], I have not a lot to add. I think personally he is happy here, [but] it is true we have not extended his contract yet.

"I hope that he will stay at the club but overall we have to be very cautious when people give interviews in their own countries because the interpretation is not always exactly what they wanted to say.

"I don't see anything negative in that. He wants to win the championship and that is what everybody wants. I can understand that completely.

"It is true that it happened before when we were in a position financially where we had to sell our best players, but that is not the case anymore.

"He has one-and-a-half years [left on his] contract so I don't think that it is an immediate concern for Arsenal football club."

Mesut Ozil also has a contract that is due to expire in 2018 as negotiations with him and Sanchez remain on hold until the end of the season.

"I think once you go in the final two or three months of the season everybody is more focused on the end of the season," added Wenger.

"You give yourself more time in a more relaxed atmosphere between the two seasons. They are not out of contract at the end of this season.

"I personally believe both of them want to say and I hope the club will find an agreement with them."