Antonio Conte Wants to Stay With Chelsea for a Long Time

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte is keen on a long-term stay at Stamford Bridge as a brilliant first season in the Premier League looks set to end in glory.

Former Juventus boss Conte agreed a three-year deal last April and 12 months on has Chelsea on course to win the top flight.

They can re-establish a seven-point advantage over second-placed Tottenham with victory at Manchester United on Sunday and Conte's exploits are understood to have won plenty of admiration in his homeland.

Inter have ambitious plans under their wealthy Suning Group owners and have reportedly placed Conte at the top of their coaching wishlist.

However, the 47-year-old hopes to be the man to halt a high turnover of bosses under owner Roman Abramovich in west London.

"I hope to stay for a long time here," Conte told Sky Sports. "Coaching is not an easy job and a lot depends on the results.

"I like to think results are important, but they are not everything. I think for every coach our work is important every day and then to be judged.

"During the game I think I show my passion and my will to not lose. I don't want to lose. I love football and I think people understand my passion. It's great to know that Chelsea fans are happy with me."

Conte was eager to get to work at Chelsea, arriving at their Cobham training base a week after his Italy side were knocked out of Euro 2016 on penalties by Germany.

He admits he was apprehensive over how his first year in England might pan out, but a switch to his favoured 3-4-3 formation heralded a 13-match winning run that established a grip on the title race that Chelsea are yet to loosen.

"I was worried at the start because it's not easy and when you arrive and find a situation totally different," he said. "To transfer your ideas, your philosophy, to the training sessions, wasn't easy.

"We needed a bit of time for me to adapt and for the players to adapt to my philosophy. I always saw great commitment from the players and great work-rate and attitude.

"It's not easy to arrive, my first experience in England, a new league and new language, it's not easy.

"I must be pleased for these reasons. We are in a good position, fighting to win the title, but the road is long and we must pay great attention."

Chelsea's serene progress towards the title is set to consign their dismal 10th-place finish last term to history but Conte is keen for people to remember the league's dominant team began this season considered as outsiders.

"We want to reach the target and if we are able to then it will be an amazing achievement for me and the players," he added. "We started the season as underdogs.

"I want to win first then I say where it compares to other achievements in my career."