Antonio Conte 'Doesn't Think' Chelsea Have Pursued Alexis Sanchez

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte does not believe the club have been trying to sign Alexis Sanchez.

Sanchez appears poised to leave Arsenal and join Manchester United, having until recently been expected to sign for Manchester City.

However, speculation has suggested Chelsea have interest in hijacking that deal to add the Chile forward to a squad that has failed to score in each of the last three games.

But asked in a media conference ahead of Chelsea's FA Cup third-round replay with Norwich City if the club had been pursuing Sanchez, Conte replied: "I don't know but I don't think so."

Pressed for his general view on the transfer window, in which Chelsea have added midfielder Ross Barkley from Everton, Conte remained consistent in refusing to offer an opinion.

"I refer to the top of the club. I don't want to give my opinion about the transfer market," he added.