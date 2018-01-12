Antonio Conte Calm Over Chelsea Future

Antonio Conte says "everything is possible" when it comes to his future at Chelsea, but insists he is happy at Stamford Bridge.

A series of reports have suggested Conte, whose contract runs until the end of the 2018-19 campaign, could leave the club at the end of this season.

Massimiliano Allegri and Luis Enrique are the latest names to have been linked with replacing Conte, with the former Italy boss invited to comment on those rumours when he held a news conference on Friday.

"Everything is possible," said Conte with a shrug of the shoulders. "I have another year of contract with this club but, as you know very well in football, everything is possible.

"In one moment you stay here and in another you are in another place and another person replaces you. Football is like this. Our job is very difficult. Everything can change."

Conte, who won the Premier League title in his first season in London, believes continued speculation over his future owes much to Chelsea's high turnover of managers over the past decade

"I'm happy and I'm enjoying my period here," he added. "It wasn't easy... because it was my first experience in another country. But, for sure, I am enjoying my experience. I'm enjoying to live in this atmosphere and to work with my players. In this aspect I am very happy.

"I have another year of my contract and in this case I think the club has to decide to send me away. In football now it's very difficult to predict if you can stay for many years in one club, especially now in England. Before, the manager - he was in charge for many years. Now all of a sudden you decide to sack the managers earlier.

"I'm not surprised [by the rumours] because we are not talking about my work - the history of Chelsea speaks very clear.

"For this reason, it's normal if the press is used to speaking a lot about the managers of Chelsea. It doesn't change the situation. I don't ask to change the situation. My only problem is to continue to work and to do a job, be professional and have good results.

"I have a lot of experience to deal with this type of situation. I am very serene. I trust in my work and the work we are doing."