All is forgiven? - Costa trains with full Chelsea squad after reported Conte bust-up

Diego Costa trained with Chelsea first-team squad on Tuesday, having worked alone on Monday following reports of a bust-up with manager Antonio Conte.

It emerged on Friday that the 28-year-old – who is rumoured to be the target of a big-money bid from Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian – had been dropped for Saturday's Premier League clash with Leicester City, which the Blues won 3-0.

Conte said ahead of kick-off that the division's joint-top scorer had been unable to train due to a back injury, a stance the Italian maintained after the game, while also claiming to have no knowledge of any interest from China.

The Spain international was pictured training alone on Monday while his team-mates enjoyed the day off.

But Costa was back with the squad on Tuesday, as Chelsea prepare for Sunday's clash with Hull City at Stamford Bridge.

Costa has scored 14 league goals this season - level with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Alexis Sanchez - and has been pivotal in helping Chelsea establish a seven-point lead at the top of the table.