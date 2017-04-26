Alexis Sanchez Won't Be Sold To Premier League Rival Insists Arsene Wenger

Arsene Wenger has vowed not to sell Alexis Sanchez to another Premier League club, with the Arsenal manager confident the Chilean star will sign a new deal.

Sanchez's future is far from certain amid an impasse in contract negotiations with his current Arsenal deal due to expire in 2018.

Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with moves for the 28-year-old, who scored the extra-time winner against the former as Arsenal advanced to the FA Cup final on Sunday.

However, Wenger insists there will not be a repeat of Robin van Persie's move to United when the Dutch star swapped the Emirates Stadium for Old Trafford in 2012.

"I don't think that you would sell him to any Premier League club that is for sure. The question is more, Why would you sell him to another [Premier League] club? You want to be as strong as you can be, and not strengthen the other teams," Wenger said.

"I let Van Persie go in the last year of his contract because Van Persie was 29, going on 30 and he was signing a long-term contract. That is not the case with Alexis. I personally think he will sign and stay here.

"Even if he doesn't sign a new deal, I will make him stay? Yes. Would I rather keep him than sell to a Premier League rival? Yes.

"But first of all, he is happy here. His desire is to stay. That is what I deeply believe.

"The disagreements are more contractual, not on the desire. Both parties have the desire to find an agreement, so I think it will happen."

Arsenal - seventh in the table - host Leicester City on Wednesday.