Alexis Sanchez To Manchester United Not Done Yet Claims Jose Mourinho

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed talks are ongoing over a swap deal involving Alexis Sanchez and Henrikh Mkhitaryan but insists an agreement has not been reached.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger claimed on Thursday that the clubs were "close" to a breakthrough in negotiations, with United reportedly prepared to offer a transfer fee and Mkhitaryan in order to secure Sanchez's signature.

Mourinho says there is little point denying United's interest in the Chile star after Wenger spoke openly about the discussions but he maintains he is waiting "calmly" for updates.

"I think clearly everybody knows that we are there and especially when the Arsenal manager speaks so clearly like he did, there is no point in trying to hide or deny," he told a news conference.

"But it is not done at all, so in this moment Mkhitaryan [is] our player, Sanchez [is] an Arsenal player and with a match tomorrow I want to switch off and focus on the most important thing, which is the match.

"Sometimes people think transfers involve the managers a lot in the negotiations. I think it depends on the profile of the clubs, the way we establish our jobs. In my case, when it goes to the table of negotiations, I like to be out. I will just be calmly waiting for news.

"I will speak if one day we sign him. I will speak about him and what he can bring to our team. At this moment, there is no point, he is an Arsenal player and not my player."