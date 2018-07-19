Alexis Sanchez finally looks set to join up with his Manchester United team-mates on their tour of the United States after hinting a visa issue denying him entry has been resolved.

Sanchez was unable to fly out to the USA with United when they initially left for their pre-season trip, with the club acknowledging a "personal administrative issue" prevented his travel.

It became apparent the problem related to not being granted a visa as a result of accepting a 16-month suspended jail sentence in Spain earlier in 2018 for tax fraud.

Manager Jose Mourinho said in a news conference on Thursday that Sanchez was "very sad" about the situation which was "not good for him or me", with the Portuguese coach suggesting United's pre-season has got off to a poor start.

But, Mourinho was handed a boost in the shape of Sanchez.

A statement on the Premier League side's website read: "There is good news on the Alexis Sanchez front as the Chilean star has been given the green light to fly to the United States to join Tour 2018 presented by Aon."

Sanchez also broadcast the news on his official Instagram account, posting a photo of himself and his personal trainer at United's Carrington training base, with the caption saying: "The last training in Manchester. Soon [USA]".

United play Liga MX side Club America in their first pre-season game in Glendale, Arizona on Friday, though that match is likely to come too soon for Sanchez.