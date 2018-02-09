Sherman Expects To Be With Seahawks in 2018

Richard Sherman's 2017 season ended with a ruptured Achilles, but he expects to be back with the Seattle Seahawks next season.

The four-time Pro Bowl cornerback has only one year and a non-guaranteed $11million left on his contract.

But is there any question whether he'll be a Seahawk next season?

"Not in my mind," Sherman told reporters, via the Seattle Times.

"We're going to try to get everything back on track, get healthy and try to get back after it.

"Hopefully everybody heals up the way they're supposed to. I hope Kam [Chancellor] can play and it works out however it needs to for him. But obviously [the roster is] going to look different either way."

Sherman, 30, ruptured his Achilles in November, in the same game that saw Chancellor suffer a scary neck injury, but Sherman said he is starting to improve.

"It feels great, man," he said. "It feels a lot better than when it happened.

"I could probably be fully ready to go in mini-camp, but they won't let me do anything. So I'll probably have to be out there running and training...but they won't let me practice until training camp."

Last season marked the first time in Sherman's career that he failed to play all 16 games. He has 32 interceptions in seven seasons, but just eight during the last three years.