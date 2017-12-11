Larry Fitzgerald Now Third All Time in Receiving Yards

OMNISPORT

Arizona Cardinals star Larry Fitzgerald is now third for all time receiving yards in the NFL.

Cardinals receiver Fitzgerald, 34, had five catches for 44 yards through three quarters of Sunday's 12-7 victory against the Tennessee Titans to pass Randy Moss.

Fitzgerald – a 10-time Pro Bowler – trails only Jerry Rice and Terrell Owens for most receiving yards in NFL history.

"It means a lot to have my name there with him. ... He's been a wonderful mentor to me." - Larry Fitzgerald on Randy Moss

The Cardinals were shut out in the first half, but Fitzgerald's two catches in the third quarter helped his team get on the board with a pair of field goals.

The Titans held a 7-6 lead as the game entered the final quarter but the Cardinals rallied as Fitzgerald finished with those five receptions.