Giants Release Brandon Marshall

Brandon Marshall has been released by the New York Giants.

General manager David Gettleman on Thursday announced the veteran wide receiver has been informed of his release with a failed physical designation.

Gettleman: We’ve released WR Brandon Marshall. #NYGiants — New York Giants (@Giants) April 19, 2018

The 34-year-old signed a two-year deal worth $11million with the Giants in the previous offseason and was scheduled to earn $5m in 2018. He was struggling to live up to expectations before suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5 last term.

Marshall was selected by the Denver Broncos in the fourth round of the 2006 NFL Draft and went on to have stints with the Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears and New York Jets before landing with the Giants.

The six-time Pro Bowl selection caught 18 receptions for 154 yards in five games before being sidelined.