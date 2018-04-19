Español
Giants Release Brandon Marshall

The New York Giants have released 34-year-old wide receiver Brandon Marshall

Brandon Marshall has been released by the New York Giants.

General manager David Gettleman on Thursday announced the veteran wide receiver has been informed of his release with a failed physical designation.

The 34-year-old signed a two-year deal worth $11million with the Giants in the previous offseason and was scheduled to earn $5m in 2018. He was struggling to live up to expectations before suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5 last term.

SHULA: BECKHAM JR A "VITAL" PART OF GIANTS OFFENSE

Marshall was selected by the Denver Broncos in the fourth round of the 2006 NFL Draft and went on to have stints with the Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears and New York Jets before landing with the Giants.

GIANTS OPEN TO TRADING NO. 2 PICK

The six-time Pro Bowl selection caught 18 receptions for 154 yards in five games before being sidelined.

