Giants President Wants Manning Back In 2018

OMNISPORT

New York Giants president John Mara wants to see Eli Manning remain with the team but says the franchise remains open to selecting a quarterback with its first-round pick in next year's draft.

Two-time Super Bowl winner Manning was controversially dropped by head coach Ben McAdoo for the game against the Oakland Raiders two Sundays ago, ending the 36-year-old's streak of 210 regular-season starts.

Eli Manning?

Alex Smith?



6 quarterbacks who could be traded or released in 2018: https://t.co/h0L4T4LLgo (via @greggrosenthal) pic.twitter.com/1mQb8JU4iB — NFL (@NFL) December 13, 2017

After a fan backlash against the decision, the Giants lost 24-17 to fall to 2-10, prompting the franchise to fire McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese.

Manning was reinstated last weekend to start against the Dallas Cowboys and despite suffering a 30-10 defeat, Mara wants his QB to stay.

When asked if he would like Manning to return in 2018, the Giants president told the New York Daily News: "Yes. But that's a discussion that we'll have.

"Were going to take the best player available," Mara said in regards to the draft. "If it's a quarterback, it's a quarterback. If it's somebody else, it's somebody else.

"I have no idea how the new general manager is going to feel about that. If the new general manager doesn't love the quarterbacks, I'm not going to say, 'No, we're taking a quarterback,' because the worst thing you can do is force it and then you take the wrong guy."