Eagles QB Carson Wentz to Miss Rest of Season After Tearing ACL

Carson Wentz has been ruled out for the season with a torn left ACL, Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson told reporters on Monday.

Pederson did not originally comment after Sunday's victory over the Los Angeles Rams on multiple reports that claimed Wentz had sustained a serious knee injury. However, after Wentz had an MRI on Monday, the news was confirmed.

Wentz was injured after scrambling from the two-yard line before diving into the end zone. He was hit on his left knee by Rams linebacker Mark Barron and Wentz's apparent touchdown was then negated because of a holding penalty.

#Eagles Injury Update: QB Carson Wentz (knee) will not return. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 11, 2017

The second-year quarterback stayed in the game to throw a two-yard touchdown pass to Alshon Jeffery as the Eagles took a 31-28 lead. Wentz then walked to the locker room with a towel around his neck and the Eagles declared him out of the fourth quarter.

The injury to @cj_wentz is devastating for the @Eagles but they aren't dead just yet. @NFoles_9 can get the job done. @SeanUnfiltered and @robincarlin weigh in. Now on the @SSalisburyShow pic.twitter.com/QC6vtsAMdo — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) December 11, 2017

The Rams scored to regain the lead on the ensuing possession and Nick Foles took over at quarterback, leading the Eagles to a 43-35 win and an 11-2 record, good enough to secure the NFC East divisional title.

Sunday's game was a matchup of the top two picks in last year's NFL Draft as Wentz squared off with Rams QB Jared Goff. Wentz, who was selected second in the 2016 draft, was 23 of 41 for 291 yards with four touchdown passes and an interception before exiting.

With Wentz out for the rest of the season, Foles will take over as the starter.