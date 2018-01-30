Chris Long skipped the Super Bowl champions' traditional White House visit last year as a member of the New England Patriots, and he has no plans to stop by as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018, either.

Should the Eagles beat the Patriots on Sunday in Super Bowl LII, Long said he would not accept an invitation to the White House.

"No, I'm not going to the White House. Are you kidding me?" the Eagles defensive end told Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take podcast on Monday.

Long is clearly not a fan of Donald Trump, evidenced by his decision not to accompany his Patriots team-mates last year, as well as his opposition to the United States president's stance on players protesting during the national anthem.

When Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins raised his fist during the national anthem before games this season, Long put his arm around his team-mate as a show of support and solidarity.

"I just told Malcolm, 'I'm here for you'," Long said following a preseason game in August.

"I think it's a good time for people that look like me to be there for people that are fighting for equality."

Long also pledged to donate his entire salary from the 2017 season to initiatives aimed at boosting educational equality, a response to the racially-charged violence last year in Charlottesville, his hometown, and a gesture that drew the praise of former president Barack Obama.