Cardinals Pin Hopes on Stanton Following 'Gut Punch' Palmer Injury

Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians and wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald are both confident Drew Stanton can help them win games after quarterback Carson Palmer suffered a broken arm that will keep him out for eight weeks.

Palmer suffered the injury in the second quarter of the Cardinals' embarrassing 33-0 defeat to the Los Angeles Rams at Twickenham on Sunday.

With the 37-year-old set to undergo surgery on the injury, the Cardinals will now turn to Stanton, who completed just five of his 14 pass attempts and threw an interception in relief of Palmer.

Drew Stanton said this while talking with the media following the game. pic.twitter.com/RY7gcvOYyK — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 22, 2017

Stanton did start eight games in 2014 after Palmer sustained an injury, throwing for 1,711 yards and seven touchdowns with five interceptions, and posting a 5-3 record.

Speaking in the post-match media conference, Arians said: "Carson will have surgery. He'll have surgery on his arm when we get back and probably eight weeks, or the season. We don't know yet.

"We played with Drew before. Drew has played and won a lot of games for us. He and Blaine [Gabbert] step up and take over the quarterback job."

Fitzgerald said of Palmer's injury: "That's a real gut punch, to lose your best offensive player, your quarterback. There's really no positive way to sum it up, honestly.

"You say you have to go forward and you have to do things, but we all know that's a tough pill to swallow for us.

"Drew has been here five years, and he's acclimated with what coach Arians is going to ask him to do. We've won games before with Drew, so we're confident Drew can lead us and do the same things that we were able to do in terms of play-calling that Carson was able to do.

"Like I said, we've won many games with Drew when Carson has gone down in the past, so we feel as though we can win."