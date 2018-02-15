Larry Fitzgerald has told new Arizona Cardinals coach Steve Wilks that he plans to play in the 2018 season, putting and end to speculation about the star wide receiver's potential retirement.

The veteran turns 35 in August and next season will mark his 15th in the NFL, all with the Cardinals.

An 11-time Pro Bowler, Fitzgerald continues to put up big stats - equalling his own franchise record in 2017 with 109 catches, tallying 1,156 yards including six touchdowns.

Let's make some more memories, Larry! pic.twitter.com/QkuzoNKSDB — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) February 15, 2018

Fitzgerald signed a one-year contract extension in November worth $11million guaranteed, but when Bruce Arians stepped down at the end of the season, some wondered whether the wideout would follow his coach into retirement.

But Arians' replacement Wilks confirmed to Arizona Sports radio station on Thursday the Cardinals would continue to enjoy Fitzgerald's services.

"It's a very exciting time for all of us. To all the Arizona Cardinals fans around the world, it's very exciting because Larry mentioned to me last night that he is coming back for the 2018 season," Wilks said.

"I'm extremely excited. You're talking about a future first-ballot Hall-of-Famer. I couldn't be more excited to have Larry coming back next year.

"He is totally committed - those are his words - so we're excited and ecstatic to have him part of the Arizona Cardinals."

Fitzgerald (1,234 receptions and 15,545 yards) will not overhaul Jerry Rice (1,549 and 22,895), but with 92 catches, he will surpass Tony Gonzalez (1,325) for number two in that category.

He needs just 390 more yards to pass Terrell Owens' 15,934 for second in all-time yardage.