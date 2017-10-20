Aaron Rodgers Posts "Ccomeback Starts Now" Surgery Photo

OMNISPORT

Green Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said his comeback starts now after he underwent surgery to repair a broken collarbone on Thursday.

Rodgers was injured on Green Bay's second possession of last Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

He was hit by Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr and driven into the turf at U.S. Bank Stadium as he threw a pass to tight end Martellus Bennett.

Surgery went well. Thanks for all the love, support, thoughts and prayers. #comebackstartsnow #riseagain # A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12) on Oct 19, 2017 at 9:41pm PDT

The procedure could keep him out for the season. The Packers have not yet placed Rodgers on injured reserve, hoping he could return by the end of the campaign.

Rodgers posted a photo from after the operation on Instagram, adding in the caption that the surgery went well while thanking fans for their support.

He closed the caption with the hashtags #comebackstartsnow and #riseagain.

"Everything went very well" with Aaron Rodgers' surgery



More from Coach McCarthy 📰: https://t.co/cVSQqGwA4b pic.twitter.com/gPsl69bbq6 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 20, 2017

Backup Brett Hundley, in his third year from UCLA, will make his first NFL start on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.