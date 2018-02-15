Kerr Calls For Gun Control After Florida School Shooting

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has been an outspoken advocate of gun control and voiced his opinion on the matter after a 19-year-old gunman killed 17 people at a Florida high school.

As he did following a mass shooting at a Texas church in November and a shooting in Las Vegas that killed 58 people, Kerr called on the government to step up gun control efforts.

"It doesn't seem to matter to our government that children are being shot to death, day after day in schools," Kerr said on Wednesday ahead of the Warriors' tilt in Portland.

"It doesn't matter that people are being shot at a concert, at a movie theatre. It's not enough, apparently, to move our leadership, our government, the people who are running this country to actually do anything. That's demoralising.

"But we can do something about it. We can vote people in who actually have the courage to protect people's lives, not just bow down to the NRA [National Rifle Association] because they've financed their campaign for them.

"Hopefully we'll find enough people, first of all to vote, get people in, but hopefully we'll find enough people to actually help our citizens remain safe and focus on the real safety issues.

"Not building some stupid wall for millions of dollars that has nothing to do with our safety, but actually protecting us from what is truly dangerous, which is maniacs with semi-automatic weapons just slaughtering our children.

"It's disgusting."