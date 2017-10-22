Steph Curry and Kevin Durant Ejected in Warriors' Defeat to Grizzlies

OMNISPORT

Emotions were high for the Golden State Warriors in their 111-101 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. They were so elevated that Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant were both ejected in the final minute.

Two-time NBA MVP Curry might be facing a suspension after he tossed his mouthpiece toward an official when no foul was called as he drove to the hoop for a layup on Saturday.

Curry, who finished with 37 points on nine-of-17 shooting, was immediately ejected as the Warriors lost for the second time in three games.

No excuse for that! Gotta remember who I am playing for... — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) October 22, 2017

As for Durant, who was tossed for yelling at the referees, he made sure the booing Grizzlies crowd remembered he has a championship ring.

Steph Curry on his ejection pic.twitter.com/VDJ1q1xyFM — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) October 22, 2017

Durant had 29 points on 11-of-24 shooting, and added 13 rebounds.

The Warriors were called for three technical fouls during the contest, while there were a combined 54 fouls between the two teams. Golden State were called for 28 of those fouls, compare to Memphis' 26.