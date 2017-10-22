English
Steph Curry and Kevin Durant Ejected in Warriors' Defeat to Grizzlies

Reigning NBA champions the Golden State Warriors suffered an ignominious defeat on Saturday with star men Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant both being ejected against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Emotions were high for the Golden State Warriors in their 111-101 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. They were so elevated that Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant were both ejected in the final minute.

Two-time NBA MVP Curry might be facing a suspension after he tossed his mouthpiece toward an official when no foul was called as he drove to the hoop for a layup on Saturday.

Curry, who finished with 37 points on nine-of-17 shooting, was immediately ejected as the Warriors lost for the second time in three games.

As for Durant, who was tossed for yelling at the referees, he made sure the booing Grizzlies crowd remembered he has a championship ring.

Durant had 29 points on 11-of-24 shooting, and added 13 rebounds. 

The Warriors were called for three technical fouls during the contest, while there were a combined 54 fouls between the two teams. Golden State were called for 28 of those fouls, compare to Memphis' 26. 

