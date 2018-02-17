Quavo Wins NBA Celebrity Game MVP

The BEST of the #RufflesCelebGame... headlined by @QuavoStuntin's MVP performance! pic.twitter.com/3wyWhCEunA— NBA (@NBA) February 17, 2018
With an impressive stat line of 19 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, Quavo (one-third of the Beatles-record-breaking hip-hop group Migos) beat out Justin Bieber, Michael B. Jordan, and more to claim the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game MVP trophy.
.@QuavoStuntin was balling tonight!— NBA (@NBA) February 17, 2018
- Posts a game-high 19 PTS, to go with 5 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK ✔️
- Leads #TeamClippers to the victory ✔️
- Grabs tonight's #RufflesCelebGame MVP! ✔️ pic.twitter.com/M69IBtndIv