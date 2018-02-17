Español
Quavo Wins NBA Celebrity Game MVP

With a game-high 19 points, Quavo of hip-hop group Migos was named MVP of the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

 

With an impressive stat line of 19 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, Quavo (one-third of the Beatles-record-breaking hip-hop group Migos) beat out Justin Bieber, Michael B. Jordan, and more to claim the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game MVP trophy.

