Quavo Wins NBA Celebrity Game MVP

With an impressive stat line of 19 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, Quavo (one-third of the Beatles-record-breaking hip-hop group Migos) beat out Justin Bieber, Michael B. Jordan, and more to claim the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game MVP trophy.

.@QuavoStuntin was balling tonight!



- Posts a game-high 19 PTS, to go with 5 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK ✔️

- Leads #TeamClippers to the victory ✔️

- Grabs tonight's #RufflesCelebGame MVP! ✔️ pic.twitter.com/M69IBtndIv — NBA (@NBA) February 17, 2018