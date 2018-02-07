Español
Porzingis Suffers Torn ACL

Reuters

New York Knicks All-Star Kristaps Porzingis tore the ACL in his left knee on Tuesday night

 

 

Kristaps Porzingis' season is over as the New York Knicks announced an MRI confirmed he has torn the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee.

The 22-year-old center hurt himself after a dunk over Giannis Antetokounmpo in the first half of a game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. Porzingis landed awkwardly, causing his left knee to buckle. He had to be helped off the court.

Porzingis was named to his first All-Star team this season and is averaging 22.9 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. 

According to Yahoo Sports, Porzingis will schedule season-ending surgery Wednesday. He will announced the timetable for his return after the surgery.

