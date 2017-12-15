Porzingis: Knee Injury "Shouldn't Be Anything Bad"

OMNISPORT

New York Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis exited Thursday’s 111-104 win over the Brooklyn Nets with soreness in his knee.

Though tests have yet to be run on the 7ft3 Latvian, he seems confident his situation is not too bad despite feeling his knee "buckle a bit".

Check out highlights from the win over the Nets pres. by @Budweiser ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/gCDxkqz1Nk — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) December 15, 2017

"I mean, I'm walking around. It shouldn't be anything like [a damaged ACL]," Porzingis told reporters after the game.

"It will be much more clearer [on Friday]. But I’m not, you know, I should have some pain, some bad pain, but I’m not. I’m standing. It’s just them being cautious. [Friday] we’ll find out more. I kind of twisted it a little bit, so it shouldn't be anything bad."

Porzingis is no stranger to a few minor knocks here and there. He's missed four games this season with ankle, back and elbow issues.

With his game garnering such attention - averaging 25.5 points and 6.6 rebounds per game - Porzingis said he is taking a cautious approach to his health as teams are playing more physical defense against him this season.

"I did what I could over the summer to prepare myself for this," he added. "Hopefully it’s just something little that happens and I can keep working on my body, strengthening my ligaments and everything and do what I can to avoid these kind of things."

The Knicks (15-13) host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday.