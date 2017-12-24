Nuggets End Warriors' 11-Game Winning Streak

OMINSPORT

The Golden State Warriors and their 11-game winning streak came to an end following a 96-81 defeat at the hands of the Denver Nuggets.

Kevin Durant was unable to keep up his scoring pace as he managed 18 points on six-of-17 shooting in the NBA on Saturday.

The 2017 NBA Finals MVP went 0 for five from three-point range which carried over to the rest of his team-mates. Golden State shot 38.6 per cent from the field, but worse, they managed to go just three of 27 from beyond the arc.

Gary Harris (19 PTS) and Nikola Jokic (18 PTS, 9 REB) put together efficient games in the @nuggets win at Golden State!#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/aI74odZQ4I — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2017

It was the worst the Warriors have shot from three-point land by a wide margin this season and the first time they have failed to shoot better than 20 per cent from beyond the arc.

"Sometimes the ball doesn't go in the hole," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters following the game. "Sometimes when the ball doesn't go in the hole, it affects the body language and energy of the guys. We had some good shots early that didn't go in. It just didn't happen for us. But I'm really proud of our guys. Eleven in a row, given all the injuries. It's hell of a streak. We'll flush this one down the toilet and move on."

After losing Curry to an ankle injury December 4, many thought the Warriors would take a step back, but all the loss of the two-time MVP did was send Durant on a scoring streak to carry Golden State to seven more consecutive wins. In those games Durant averaged 32.3 points in addition to 9.6 rebounds.

No player for either team scored 20 points as Nuggets guard Gary Harris led the way with 19.

WESTBROOK HITS MILESTONE

Russell Westbrook recorded the 90th tripled double of his NBA career and his 11th of the season as the Oklahoma City Thunder clocked up a 103-89 victory over the Utah Jazz.

27 points, 10 rebounds & 10 assists for Russell Westbrook to lead the @OKCThunder in Utah! #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/MGErwiI48e — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2017

RIVERS SHINES IN CLIPPERS LOSS

Los Angeles Clippers guard Austin Rivers scored 38 points on 14-of-20 shooting in a 115-112 defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies. Rivers has scored 74 points combined in his last two games.

Pacers guard Victor Oladipo posted 38 points with six assists and four rebounds in Indiana's 123-119 overtime win against the Brooklyn Nets. Oladipo has scored at least 30 points five times in 11 games during the month of December.

DUNN WOEFUL IN BULLS LOSS

Bulls guard Kris Dunn went one of 12 from the floor with two points, two rebounds and seven assists in Chicago's 117-92 loss to the Boston Celtics.

AND ONE!

Dallas Mavericks guard J.J. Barea could not even tell you how he made this shot in Saturday's 112-107 loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Toronto Raptors 102-86 Philadelphia 76ers

Charlotte Hornets 111-106 Milwaukee Bucks

Boston Celtics 117-92 Chicago Bulls

Oklahoma City Thunder 103-89 Utah Jazz

Washington Wizards 130-103 Orlando Magic

Indiana Pacers 123-119 (OT) Brooklyn Nets

Atlanta Hawks 112-107 Dallas Mavericks

Memphis Grizzlies 115-112 Los Angeles Clippers

New Orleans Pelicans 109-94 Miami Heat

Denver Nuggets 96-81 Golden State Warriors

Minnesota Timberwolves 115-106 Phoenix Suns

Portland Trail Blazers 95-92 Los Angeles Lakers

San Antonio Spurs 108-99 Sacramento Kings

CAVALIERS AT WARRIORS

The NBA has Christmas Eve off, but will be back for a great slate of games on Christmas Day. No fixture is better than the rematch of the last three NBA Finals. This one needs no introduction, but without Stephen Curry for reigning champions the Warriors, it does not quite has the same cache it usually would.