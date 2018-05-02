LeBron Salutes Cavs Teammates After Game 1

LeBron James gave all the credit to his team-mates and claimed he had endured "one of my worst games of the season" after the Cleveland Cavaliers edged out the Toronto Raptors in overtime on Tuesday.

The Cavs - who have eliminated the Raptors from the playoffs in each of the last two campaigns - battled to a 113-112 triumph despite never leading in regulation time, having been forced to contend with a short turnaround following their game-seven win over the Indiana Pacers.

“My teammates were unbelieveable tonight. They were there when I wasn’t at my best.” - @kingjames #WhateverItTakes pic.twitter.com/7RgjACW1PS — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) May 2, 2018

James had inspired his team to victory over the Pacers, but was below his best against Toronto despite registering a 26-point haul.

However, the likes of JR Smith, Jeff Green and Tristan Thompson all impressed to ensure the Cavs secured a 1-0 lead.

"I definitely wasn't as efficient as I like to be. I missed a lot of open looks, a lot of open threes," said James when assessing his own performance. "I probably had one of my worst games of the season.

"Because of the injury I had in game seven, I didn't have an opportunity to get on the court this morning [Tuesday] and yesterday as well, but at the end of the day the only thing that matters is trying to get a win, and my team-mates were unbelievable. They stepped up when I wasn't at my best. They were phenomenal.

"We knew that we were going to have to be resilient."

GAME 1 HIGHLIGHTS → https://t.co/JA4qcFRKA1 #WhateverItTakes pic.twitter.com/K1xOzfBjnE — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) May 2, 2018

"It was an all-around team win for us - everybody contributed and we definitely needed it."

James felt the Cavaliers performed as well as they could have given their brief preparation time - Tuesday's game coming just 48 hours after their final contest against the Pacers.

"We were very good with the limited time we had," he added. "Our coaching staff prepared us the best they could with the short amount of time and we just tried to go out there and execute the game plan."