Jusuf Nurkic Says Joel Embiid Tries To Be Famous

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic does not think very highly of Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid's presence off the court.

Following Thursday's 114-110 NBA victory over the 76ers, the Trail Blazers big man suggested Embiid does not have the focus and dedication necessary to become a top-flight player.

"He tries to be more famous than a player," Nurkic said, via Philly.com.

"I respect him. He's a good player. He's not about tough."

When asked how difficult it is to play against Embiid, Nurkic highlighted the 23-year-old's fatigue.

"He's a skilled player, who is getting tired, it looks like," Nurkic said.

"When you are playing defense on him and you play off of him, and you are attacking, he gets tired more."

Embiid, who played in his third game back after missing the previous three with back tightness, finished Thursday's contest against the Blazers with 29 points and nine rebounds, while Nurkic logged 21 points and 12 rebounds.