Isaiah Thomas said he did ask Kevin Love why he did not come back to support his team-mates after leaving with an injury during the Cleveland Cavaliers' loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder last week, but he vehemently denied calling out the forward.

Cavs star Thomas has been the focus of controversy this week following reports he led the charge against Love in a heated team meeting on Monday.

Then it came out a couple of days later that team-mates were frustrated with their Cavs point guard.

The way Kevin Love gave the ball to Isaiah Thomas 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lnAZdIKmiK — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) January 27, 2018

Players apparently had grown tired of Thomas harping on the team's defense and not practicing enough.

"Whoever reported that it was, and we was bashing Kevin Love, there was nothing to bash him about," Thomas told reporters after practise on Saturday. "We just wanted to know where he was and why he didn't play."

Despite those facts, Thomas once again complained about the team's defense and deflected blame from himself on Saturday.

"We've been a lowest five [rated] defensive team in the NBA the whole time [this season]," Thomas told reporters. "So when I come back, it's my fault now. Which, life isn't fair, but that's not fair, bro. At all."

The Cavaliers have been one of the worst defenses in the league all season.

Cleveland are allowing 109.6 points through 47 games which is 25th in the NBA. However, since Thomas has been back, the Cavaliers are allowing 117 points per game.

Thomas has actually missed two of those outings. In the nine games the former Boston Celtics star has been on the court, the Cavaliers are allowing 121.8 points per game.

The 28-year-old insisted there is no rift in the locker room, the Cavs did not call out Love, and it will simply take time for the team to get to where they need to be.

"I just laugh at those things because I know in this circle and this team, everybody believes in each other and everybody's in here for it to work and for us to be playing in June," he said. "That's the ultimate goal."