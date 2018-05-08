Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid poked fun at Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier after his team's win in the NBA playoffs on Monday.

The 76ers finally have some room to talk after winning their first game of the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

The heated series added another dimension during the second quarter of the Sixers' 103-92 win when Rozier and Embiid came face to face during a dead ball.

Replay Review (Game Crew): player altercation in Q2 of #BOSatPHI. Ruling: Technical fouls assessed to Joel Embiid and Terry Rozier. https://t.co/mxZOeXqMkE pic.twitter.com/5BrfMHqf34 — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) May 8, 2018

Embiid, who is 10 inches taller and 59 pounds heavier than Rozier, joked about the Celtics guard afterwards.

"He tried to punch me twice," Embiid told reporters.

"Too bad he's so short he couldn't get to my face. I didn't understand why it was a double technical because I was just trying to get the ball and he was trying to swing."

👊 Joel Embiid Takes Shot at Terry Rozier:



“He tried to punch me twice. Too bad he's so short that he couldn't get to my face!”@6abc #JoelEmbiid #PhilaUnite pic.twitter.com/2f5MGFKPq3 — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) May 8, 2018

Rozier, who was involved in a minor exchange with Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe in the Celtics' opening playoff series, took the high road when asked about the incident with Embiid.

"It's just out there having fun," Rozier said. "To set the record straight I wake up every morning not worried about nobody, no man on this earth."