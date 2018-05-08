Español
Embiid Mocks 'Short' Rozier After Confrontation

Following the 76ers Game 4 win over the Celtics, Joel Embiid continued with his war of words with Terry Rozier.

(Getty Images)

 

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid poked fun at Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier after his team's win in the NBA playoffs on Monday.

The 76ers finally have some room to talk after winning their first game of the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

The heated series added another dimension during the second quarter of the Sixers' 103-92 win when Rozier and Embiid came face to face during a dead ball. 

 

Embiid, who is 10 inches taller and 59 pounds heavier than Rozier, joked about the Celtics guard afterwards.

"He tried to punch me twice," Embiid told reporters.

"Too bad he's so short he couldn't get to my face. I didn't understand why it was a double technical because I was just trying to get the ball and he was trying to swing."

 

Rozier, who was involved in a minor exchange with Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe in the Celtics' opening playoff series, took the high road when asked about the incident with Embiid. 

"It's just out there having fun," Rozier said. "To set the record straight I wake up every morning not worried about nobody, no man on this earth."

