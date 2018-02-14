Cavs Coast Into All-Star Break With Win Over Thunder

The new-look Cleveland Cavaliers extended their winning streak to four games in the NBA on Tuesday.

After Cleveland blew a 21-point lead in a loss to the Magic last Wednesday, LeBron James was downtrodden and discouraged, but after a trade deadline which saw the Cavs completely alter their roster, the four-time MVP has new hope.

With the Cavaliers' 120-112 win over the Thunder on Tuesday, Cleveland have now won four games in a row and the only thing James is worried about is losing momentum.

"We're still figuring it out on the fly," James, who finished with 37 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, told TNT after the game. "I think the worst thing right now is us going into this break."

HARDEN'S ROCKETS BEAT TOWNS' WOLVES

The Rockets dropped the Timberwolves 126-108, but the story of the game was not the outcome, but the duel between James Harden and Karl-Anthony Towns. Harden was great with 34 points, 13 assists and six rebounds, but Towns posted a game-high 35 points with 12 rebounds, three assists and three blocks.

Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins scored just seven points on two-of-14 shooting in 41 minutes of play. This was the first time this season Wiggins failed to score in double digits when playing at least 40 minutes (11 games).

Heat guard Goran Dragic bounced back from an abysmal one-for-11 shooting night Friday with a 10-of-19 effort with 28 points and four assists in Miami's 115-112 loss to the Raptors.

Newly acquired Bucks center Tyler Zeller may be finding his niche in Milwaukee as he scored 14 points on seven-of-nine shooting with eight rebounds in his team's 97-92 win over the Hawks.

Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe may be small but he can throw it down.

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

The BEST PLAYS... as 12 teams hit the floor Tuesday night! pic.twitter.com/42QvY8PmvQ — NBA (@NBA) February 14, 2018

Toronto Raptors 115-112 Miami Heat

Milwaukee Bucks 97-92 Atlanta Hawks

Houston Rockets 126-108 Minnesota Timberwolves

Cleveland Cavaliers 120-112 Oklahoma City Thunder

Sacramento Kings 114-109 Dallas Mavericks

Denver Nuggets 117-109 San Antonio Spurs

WARRIORS AT TRAIL BLAZERS

Riding a 3-game winning streak, the Dubs look to keep the momentum going into the #NBAAllStar break when they take on the Trail Blazers tomorrow in Portland. Get the complete game preview here 👇 https://t.co/cdjTbAM4iX — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 14, 2018

The Warriors have one more game before they head into the break and it is a matchup with one of the best backcourts in the league. Damian Lillard has scored 89 points in his last two games while CJ McCollum is averaging 23.1 over his last seven. Both have 50-point games in that span.