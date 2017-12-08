Buzzer-Beater Lifts Lakers, Thunder Humbled Again

OMNISPORT

A Ben Simmons triple-double was not enough to help the Philadelphia 76ers complete their comeback as the Los Angeles Lakers survived 107-104 in the NBA.

Simmons posted his third triple-double of the season by scoring 12 points, 15 assists and 13 rebounds but the 76ers succumbed to some late Lakers magic on Thursday.

With under a second remaining on the clock, Brandon Ingram sized up a three-pointer fresh off a nice Lonzo Ball dish to beat the 76ers on the road.

Ingram finished the game with 21 points, seven rebounds and six assists as the Lakers snapped their five-game losing streak.

Philadelphia enjoyed huge a performance from Joel Embiid, who poured in 33 points with seven rebounds, six assists and five blocks.

The 76ers (13-11) have now lost four of their last six games, dropping down to eighth in the Eastern Conference standings.

ROCKETS SOAR THANKS TO HARDEN

James Harden scored 29 points with five rebounds, and Chris Paul added 18 points with 13 assists and nine rebounds to lead the Houston Rockets to an 112-101 win over the Utah Jazz.

Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal continued his scorching form by posting 34 points with four assists in a 109-99 road win over the Phoenix Suns. Beal, who shot 13 of 22 from the field, has now scored 85 points in his last two games.

THUNDER SILENCED AGAIN

Playoff teams win on the road, and Oklahoma failed to do so in a 100-95 loss to the Nets in Brooklyn. The Thunder (11-13) have looked sluggish at times this season, never really clicking. Russell Westbrook had 31 points and eight rebounds in the defeat, but the rest of the team did little to support the reigning MVP.

BEAL LIFTS WIZARDS

The guard beat the buzzer at the end of the third quarter.

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Los Angeles Lakers 107-104 Philadelphia 76ers

Brooklyn Nets 100-95 Oklahoma City Thunder

Washington Wizards 109-99 Phoenix Suns

Houston Rockets 112-101 Utah Jazz

WARRIORS AT PISTONS

Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond is averaging a triple-double, and the Golden State Warriors are without injured Stephen Curry. Still, reigning champions Golden State possess plenty of difference makers. Detroit lost their fourth straight game on Wednesday, proving they still needs to find a consistent go-to scorer late in games.