Viñales Awarded Pole After QP Washout
Yamaha's Maverick Viñales will start Sunday's season opener from pole based on his practice performance after track conditions forced the cancellation of all Saturday qualifying sessions.
Dorna Communications
After overnight rain, a storm and too much standing water on track at Losail International Circuit, the original timetable for Saturday at the #QatarGP saw some adjustments before the decision was taken by Race Direction to cancel track action for the day.
Track conditions were deemed too dangerous to enable riders to get out on track – and with little chance of improvement as rain and lightning began again.
So it’s combined times after the end of FP3 that will decide the grid ahead of Sunday. What does that mean? This:
Maverick Viñales (Movistar Yamaha MotoGP) will start from his first pole for Yamaha. Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Andrea Iannone and reigning Champion Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) join him on the front row.
The second row is: Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech 3), Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team), and Scott Redding (Octo Pramac Racing) in sixth.
The third row – so from P7 to P9 – is Dani Pedrosa (Repsol Honda Team), Jonas Folger (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) and Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda).
Nine-time World Champion Valentino Rossi heads up Row 4 in tenth, ahead of Danilo Petrucci (Octo Pramac Racing). Jorge Lorenzo is in 12th on his debut with the Ducati Team.