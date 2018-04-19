Marquez: 'I Learn From My Mistakes'

Dorna Communications

It was a turbulent weekend in Argentina for reigning Champion Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team), and ahead of the Americas GP the number 93 sat down to talk about the weekend gone and the weekend ahead.

As well as discussing a start that he said was difficult for everyone – and explaining it was a technical fault that saw him stall on the grid – Marquez focused on learning from the bad and taking the good from it.

"The race weekend in Argentina and especially Sunday was very tricky for the conditions, and a lot of things happened during the race weekend," says the Repsol Honda rider. "But I’m a rider and a person who likes to improve and especially learn from everything. And I think from that race day everybody can learn a lot."

It was a recurring theme for the number 93, who received three penalties during the race and was therefore eventually classified 18th. He also said he’s watched the race back for precisely that reason – because it’s good to analyse the bad as well as the good.

“In Argentina I did and said everything I believed in at the time, and I continue believing that. I‘m a rider and person who likes to improve and learn from, in this case, mistakes. A lot of things happened. I made mistakes, I was penalised and I went to apologise.

“We’re riders, we’re people and we all make mistakes. It’s a competition at the limit, and the track conditions were at the limit. So you learn from the bad and the good, and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Finally, when asked about the current climate and discussions centered on Argentina, Marquez says it’s best to concentrate on what’s happening on track.

“I’m concentrating on myself, being at 100% on track – everything else, I try to keep some distance from.”