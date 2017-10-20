Will Lorenzo Help Teammate Dovizioso?

Dorna Communications

It's tight at the top, and Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati Team) may not be in the title fight this year, but his teammate Andrea Dovizioso is. Now 11 points off leader Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team), it begs the question: will Lorenzo help his teammate?

One thing is sure for Paolo Ciabatti, Ducati Corse Sporting Director - there are no team orders.

"There will be no team orders," says the Italian. "We do not like team orders. If any Ducati rider has the chance to win a race, we will be happy, but if there is a different situation we expect them to use their brain."

In Lorenzo's case, that means Ciabbati remains relaxed - and says the five-time World Champion understands how important the title fight is for the marque: "I think he understands perfectly that it’s so important for Ducati, so if it happens then he will be able to help and support, even though the dynamics of a race you don’t know. But I think he will be in a position where he can protect what Dovi will do. In the end this it what you expect in a team."

Davide Tardozzi, Ducati Team Manager, agrees and expects the same - and thinks Lorenzo has his priorities set that way round, too:

“Jorge is a guy who is in love with Ducati and he knows that Ducati is challenging for the Championship," he affirms. "I expect that if he feels he can help Andrea with the Championship then he will do it. That is something different from many riders because for him firstly there are Ducati’s results and then his personal results. We had the opportunity to see this in Jorge this year and we are very happy with him because of this attitude."

Whatever happens, each title challenger has a teammate - and each could end up center stage as the battle heads down to the wire.