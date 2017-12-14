Viñales Samples New Kyalami Circuit

Yamaha MotoGP Press Office

Though the Movistar Yamaha MotoGP Team is still enjoying the off-season, Maverick Viñales couldn‘t stay away from the track any longer. The Spaniard traveled to South Africa to take part in yesterday's Yamaha R World Event and get an impression of the new Kyalami International Race Track.

Viñales arrived at the track yesterday morning ready to get back into the groove. He started proceedings with a private test session, followed by a six-lap session, during which he was in good company. He was joined by the local National Superbike and Supersport Yamaha riders and ten lucky Yamaha customers, who were allowed to join in on the action, riding YZF-R1 and YZF-R6 bikes.

The MotoGP star enjoyed getting familiar with the track as well as seeing the Yamaha customers learn and progress out on track. The morning session was followed by lunch and a press conference. Viñales again played a key role there, not only handing out autographs but also hampers containing Yamaha goodies, for the customers.

After sharing his experience at the Yamaha R World Event with the local media, the Movistar Yamaha rider had some time left to enjoy sunny Cape Town to end the trip in style, before going on a well-deserved holiday.

MAVERICK VIÑALES MOVISTAR YAMAHA MOTOGP RIDER

The R World Riding Experience was so good! I really liked riding the bike and I‘ve been enjoying my stay in South Africa and riding at the Kyalami International Race Track a lot. The people that I met here were great and we had a lot of fun. A lot of fans came here, I‘m really happy and I appreciate the fans' and also the staff‘s support. I‘m just really glad to be here and I for sure would like to come back. The track is really nice, it‘s like an old-school style track and I‘ve been enjoying riding the YZF-R1.