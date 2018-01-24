Viñales Extends Yamaha Contract

Yamaha MotoGP Press Office

It is with great pleasure that Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. announce the re-signing of Maverick Viñales with the Yamaha Factory Racing Team for two further years. The news was made official today, during the 2018 Movistar Yamaha MotoGP team presentation, held in Casa Del Lector, Matadero (Madrid, Spain).

Viñales finished his first year with Movistar Yamaha MotoGP in third place in the MotoGP Championship standings. With three brilliant race wins and a total of seven strong podium finishes in 2017, Yamaha is confident in their partnership with the 23-year-old Spaniard and looks forward to being a serious title contender in 2018 and the following two seasons.

LIN JARVIS MANAGING DIRECTOR, YAMAHA MOTOR RACING

"I‘m very happy we have reached an agreement for Maverick to continue as a factory rider for Yamaha. The announcement that he will be staying with the team for two further years after 2018 is a fantastic way to start the new season: it shows clear commitment by both parties and affirms a reciprocal confidence that together we can achieve our mutual goal of becoming MotoGP World Champions.

"Maverick has been a real asset to the team as soon as he came in. He‘s full of motivation and never loses sight of his goals. The 2017 season wasn‘t easy, yet he has already delivered Yamaha three race wins and secured the manufacturer its 500th Grand Prix win in his first year with us. Furthermore, he took third in the championship standings after switching manufacturers, which is also an impressive achievement.

"Maverick is still very young, so we see a great future for him in Grand Prix racing, and we are very excited to challenge alongside with him during the upcoming three seasons of MotoGP."

MAVERICK VIÑALES MOVISTAR YAMAHA MOTOGP RIDER

"I‘m really happy that Yamaha and I have extended our contract by two more years. It‘s great for me and the team that we were able to make this announcement this early on, because it gives us a sense of calm: we know that I will continue riding my M1 for the coming three seasons, so now we can just focus on the actual racing. I‘m very satisfied with this decision. I have a lot of belief in the team and in Yamaha and I‘m happy that they feel the same way. I want to thank Yamaha for their vote of confidence, and also the fans, who are always supporting us. We will continue to work hard. We will be pushing to the maximum at all the Grands Prix and I look forward to three more incredible seasons together!"