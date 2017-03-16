Valentino Rossi Not Up to Par With New Teammate Viñales

Movistar Yamaha

The Movistar Yamaha MotoGP Team successfully completed the MotoGP Official Test in Qatar. Continuing their strategy to wait for sunset before revving up their engines, Maverick Viñales and Valentino Rossi spent the day perfecting their racing set-up, setting the first and eleventh fastest time of the day respectively.

Rossi had a more challenging time than Viñales as he struggled to find the same feeling he had yesterday. The Italian had a productive day, determined to shape up for the MotoGP season, putting in 54 laps in total.

Around halfway through the session he set his fastest time of the day, a 1'55.185s. Unable to further improve on his time as the temperatures went down, the Italian settled for eleventh position in today’s results, 0.855s from his teammate. However, Rossi ended up in sixth place in the combined standings, thanks to the 1’54.732s lap that he set yesterday.

The Movistar Yamaha MotoGP Team will return to the Losail circuit in two weeks' time to officially kick off the 2017 MotoGP World Championship.

Massimo Meregalli Team Director

"This test has been crucial for us in order to prepare for the first round of the season and all in all we are satisfied. After the very positive results yesterday, we resumed our work on the bikes' set-up today, mainly focusing on race simulations. We finalized our testing program by making some final adjustments to the settings as Maverick completed a very strong longer run, while Vale had to cut his run short. Maverick kept up his fast lap times over the last three days, during both the time attacks and the race simulation, and this gives us great confidence for the first race. After yesterday’s good performance, Valentino encountered some problems with his bike’s set-up today. His engineers will draw a comparison between yesterday and today’s endeavors to find out what amendments to the setting did and didn’t work. Having concluded this last test, we feel eager to start the season in two weeks' time."

Valentino Rossi Movistar Yamaha MotoGP Rider

"Today was more difficult compared to yesterday. We started with the same bike to continue our program, but unfortunately I didn't have the same feeling and the same speed. It looks like the condition of the track changed a bit and we were unable to improve. I didn't have the same feeling as yesterday and I was a bit slower. We put in a lot of effort to go a bit slower. I think we are still not ready, we don't understand 100% how to make the bike work at the maximum. We are a bit worried because at the end except for some good laps the winter tests were very difficult. So now we have to speak together and try to be stronger for the first race. I hope to be faster and more competitive."