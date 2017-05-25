MotoGP
Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Valentino Rossi Injured in Motocross Crash

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi has been admitted to a hospital in Rimini, Italy, for observation after suffering a motocross training accident in Mondavio.

Movistar Yamaha Press Office

Movistar Yamaha MotoGP Team rider Valentino Rossi was involved in a motocross training accident at the Cross Club Cavallara in Mondavio (Pesaro Urbino, Italy), on Thursday, May 25th.

The 38-year-old Italian rider was taken to a local hospital for a medical check-up, where he was diagnosed with mild thoracic and abdominal trauma.

No fractures have been detected in any part of the body and no serious traumatic pathologies were found.

A further medical bulletin will be issued on Friday.

Previous Ducati MotoGP Stars Share Memories of Hayden
Read
Ducati MotoGP Stars Share Memories of Hayden
Next