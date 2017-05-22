Social Media Reacts to the Passing of Nicky Hayden

beIN SPORTS

Tributes have been pouring in across Twitter and other social media sites following the tragic passing of Nicky Hayden earlier today.

From former riders to professional soccer teams, messages of condolence to the 2006 MotoGP Champion's family and friends have been flooding in:

Wow so sad to hear about the passing of Nicky Hayden, thoughts are with his family and friends #RideOnKentuckyKid — Jenny Tinmouth (@JennyTinmouth) May 22, 2017

Hearts are heavy today at MotoAmerica with the passing of Nicky Hayden. Our thoughts, prayers and love goes to the Hayden family. pic.twitter.com/n1BmrSQzBW — MotoAmerica (@MotoAmerica1) May 22, 2017

One of the best ever and good friend. Always in my heart Rip Nicky Hayden.....#69 #🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/gXWEzr1GBT — Maverick Viñales (@maverickmack25) May 22, 2017

You will be missed Nicky. My deepest condolences to the Hayden family. @NickyHayden — Matt LeBlanc (@Matt_LeBlanc) May 22, 2017

Nicky Hayden 1981-2017. We all will miss you pic.twitter.com/k0uyowmv9Z — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) May 22, 2017

Absolutely guttered to hear the news about @NickyHayden passing. An absolute legend, gentleman and awesome guy. — leon haslam (@realleonhaslam) May 22, 2017

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Nicky Hayden, heartfelt condolences to his family and close ones.

Riposa in pace Nicky. — AC Milan (@acmilan) May 22, 2017

The club is saddened to learn of the passing of MotoGP champion Nicky Hayden. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time. — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) May 22, 2017