Social Media Reacts to the Passing of Nicky Hayden
The entire sporting world mourns the death of former MotoGP Champion and WorldSBK Rider as thoughts and prayers poured all over Twitter and other social media sites.
beIN SPORTS
Tributes have been pouring in across Twitter and other social media sites following the tragic passing of Nicky Hayden earlier today.
From former riders to professional soccer teams, messages of condolence to the 2006 MotoGP Champion's family and friends have been flooding in: