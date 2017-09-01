OMNISPORT

MotoGP icon Valentino Rossi underwent successful surgery on Friday, having suffered a broken leg in a crash during training.

Movistar Yamaha rider Rossi suffered "displaced fractures of the tibia and fibula of his right leg" and has had a metal pin inserted in his leg in order to aid his recovery.

Rossi is 26 points behind standings leader Andrea Dovizioso in what has been a thrilling title fight in 2017 and is understandably looking to get back on-track as soon as possible.

"The surgery went well," Rossi said in a statement on Friday. "This morning, when I woke up, I felt already good. I would like to thank the staff of the Ospedali Riuniti in Ancona, and in particular Doctor Pascarella who operated on me.

"I'm very sorry for the incident. Now I want to be back on my bike as soon as possible. I will do my best to make it happen!"

Seven-time premier-class champion Rossi broke the same leg in 2010, but returned after missing just four races.

He appears all but certain to miss September's races at Misano and Aragon at the very least.