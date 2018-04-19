OMNISPORT

Dani Pedrosa has been given the green light to race at the Grand Prix of the Americas less than two weeks on from wrist surgery.

The Repsol Honda rider crashed out on the opening lap of the Argentina Grand Prix and the damage sustained left him requiring an operation in Barcelona. It was suggested Pedrosa was more likely to skip the event in Austin and return in Jerez, but he will join teammate Marc Marquez from the start of the next grand prix.

"I rested for four days, after I remove [the cast], I recover some movement and do some anti-inflammatory process," Pedrosa is quoted as saying by Motorsport.com. "[I've] not really been able to test things, so that's why [practice on Friday] is the real test. It's not the best track.

"The situation is like this at this moment, that's why still the idea is to see tomorrow the real feeling and the real challenge."