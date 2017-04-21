MotoGP Men Get Into Texas Swing of Things

Dorna Communications

“How do you ride your motorcycle?” Forward… “That’s how you drive your girl!”

…and then they were off!

The pre-event for the Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas certainly got riders into the swing of local culture, as Dani Pedrosa (Repsol Honda Team), Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), Tom Lüthi (CarXpert Interwetten) and Joan Mir (Leopard Racing) learned a funkier derivative of the Texas Two-Step at local landmark the Broken Spoke – voted the best Honky Tonk in Texas.

The Broken Spoke Swing - invented by dance teacher Terri, daughter of owner James Whitespoke – proved a different kind of challenge for the fast foursome, with 15 minutes of learning the steps to get the party started before the band took to the stage and the boys got down to some serious business - Broken-Spoke-Swing twirling their partners around the dance floor.

Time 'two-step' it up in Texas!



Riders may have good rhythm on the track, but how would they fare in a Honky Tonk?💃 #AmericasGP pic.twitter.com/M0CuimgpVX — MotoGP™ (@MotoGP) April 21, 2017

A little intrepid at first, more couples then took to the floor after the first song and it wasn't long before the riders were right into the swing of things. Gaining in confidence, it was time to switch it up as some new girls joined and asked for a dance – with the riders then turning teachers to show off their new moves - to varying levels of success…

After dancing the afternoon away, it was then time to say goodbye to the Broken Spoke - with a thank you to Terri and then a photo opportunity to end the day.

From the tango of Argentina to the two-step in Texas, it’s now back to the ballet on tarmac as FP1 gets underway at 9:55am (GMT -5) on Friday for the Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas.