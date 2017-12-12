Down to business for the Dutch GP

Dorna Communications

Ready for the 88th edition of the Motul TT Assen, beginning June 29, the world-renowned Dutch TT Circuit Assen will receive some welcome enhancements in 2018. The Winterdijk stand is set to become the second public facility upgraded at the famous track in the last three years - after the Haarbocht Stand had works finalized in 2017.

The new and improved Winterdijk viewing area will have a total length of 308 metres, and at 13 metres in height, will seat 9100 avid spectators. Built with the soil from where the old grandstand stood, the viewing space in the southern part of the circuit will have an upgrade as well. Taller hills with an integrated terrace style of seating will ensure a higher comfort level for fans holding general admission tickets.

The City of Assen made a generous contribution of 2 million euros to commence the works at the track, with the economic spin-off from the international draw-card continuing to promote the area on the world stage. The renovation of the Haarbocht stand in 2017 was the first visible result of a 16-million-euro investment program at TT Circuit Assen. However, the investments go beyond upgrading grandstands. Improved catering and toilet facilities are also on the cards, and an extensive fiber optic network will be installed to limit time spent in queues at the circuit entrances when scanning entry tickets, and the use of electronic payment methods at the tracks many ‘Food&Beverage’ points.