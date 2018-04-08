Argentina GP: Race Day!



1. After his stunning gamble, Jack Miller (Alma Pramac Racing) starts from pole position for the first time in what is his 50th Grand Prix start in the premier class. This is the first pole position from an Australian rider since Casey Stoner (Australia, 2012) and the first for a Ducati rider in an Independent Team.



2. Dani Pedrosa (Repsol Honda Team) is the highest placed Honda rider in second place on the grid. He crashed out of the race in Argentina last year while battling with Zarco in fourth - but he has some good form at the venue.



3. Top Yamaha rider Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) is in third place on the grid, which also his sixth successive front row start since Japan last year.



4. Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) will start his 15th race in the premier class as the highest Suzuki rider in fifth place on the grid, which is his best qualifying result in the class.



5. The reigning Champion won't start from pole position in Argentina for the first time since the Termas de Río Hondo circuit joined the calendar back in 2014. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) will be pushing from sixth.



6. Coming from Q1, all-or-nothing Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) will head the third row of the grid, which is his best qualifying result since he was fourth in Japan last year.



7. Championship leader Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) has qualified in eighth place on the grid. He will be aiming to become the first Ducati rider to win the opening two races of a season.



8. Maverick Viñales (Movistar Yamaha MotoGP), who won his second successive MotoGP™ race in Argentina last year, completes the third row of the grid.

9. The last eleven MotoGP™ races have been won by either Ducati or Honda riders: Andrea Dovizioso (5), Marc Márquez (5) and Dani Pedrosa (1).



10. Jack Miller, Xavi Vierge (Dynavolt Intact GP) and Tony Arbolino (Marinelli Snipers Team) will all start from pole for the first time; the first time this has happened in every class since Qatar last year with Maverick Viñales, Franco Morbidelli and Jorge Martín heading the packs.