Aleix Espargaro to miss Malaysian GP

Dorna Communications

Despite initially hoping to race at Sepang, Aleix Espargaró will be forced to miss the Malaysian GP following the injury he suffered at Phillip Island. The Spanish rider, who fell in the race as he was battling in the lead group, suffered a fracture to the fourth metacarpus of the left hand and he will undergo surgery on Thursday in Barcelona. The goal is to recover in time for the last race of the season in Valencia, where Espargaró will set his sights on finishing an unquestionably positive season in the best possible way.

Aprilia Racing Team Gresini will not field a replacement in the Malaysian GP.

Aleix Espargaro: "The idea after the injury was to avoid surgery and to try to race here in Malaysia. Unfortunately, the situation is forcing me to go back home for surgery so that I will be able to fully recover for Valencia. In agreement with Dr. Mir, we agreed to have the surgery done on Thursday in Barcelona. It was an unfortunate crash, but I am already focused on the last race of the season where I want to demonstrate the level that the Aprilia RS-GP and I have reached."