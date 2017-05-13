Hayden Holds Off Beaubier To Take VIR Race 1

beIN SPORTS

Yoshimura Suzuki's Roger Hayden claimed his first race victory of the season today at Virginia International Raceway. The Kentuckian appeared well on his way to an easy win after escaping an intense fight for second but was nearly tracked down by Monster Energy Yamaha's Cameron Beaubier.

Beaubier ran off track early and dropped almost ten seconds back and nearly outside of the top 20 before completing a furious charge to second.

Superstock 1000 title contender Bobby Fong not only won the STK1000 race, he passed four-time SBK king Josh Hayes at the flag to round out the premier-class podium.

Meanwhile, title leader Toni Elias suffered a disastrous result, being taken out of second place late in the race by Meen Motorsports' Josh Herrin.

Earlier, Garrett Gerloff won the MotoAmerica Supersport race. Check back later for a complete recap of the day's activities.