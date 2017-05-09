Triangle Cycles Will Host MotoAmerica Racer Autograph Signing

MotoAmerica

It’s almost time for MotoAmerica to invade Virginia International Raceway. What better way to enjoy motorcycle racing's return this beautiful part of the country than to head out to a MotoAmerica Kick-Off Party?

The festivities start at 6:30 p.m. at Triangle Cycles in Danville, Virginia, with riders coming to hang out and sign autographs. After shaking hands with the incredible riders of MotoAmerica, you can then head over to Kick Back Jack’s to trade track-day stories over your favorite beverage.

6:30 - 8:30 p.m. — Bike Night Kick-Off Party at Triangle Cycles

9:00 p.m. — After party at Kick Back Jack’s

What do you need to bring? Only your bike, maybe a friend, and perhaps some spare change in case you see a great deal or two at the shop. We’ll have drinks and a food truck, and autographs are tentatively scheduled from 6:30 to 7:30 so make sure you get there early.